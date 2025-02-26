Special treat for Lancaster care home residents as alpacas pay a visit

SWLScare – By Charlie Fenton and Gayle Rouncivell

Delighted elderly care home residents enjoyed an afternoon with two fluffy fri after being invited for an animal therapy session.

The alpacas were stroked and fed by residents in the comfort of their own lounge.

Jenny Oliver, 43, activity coordinator of the Hollybank care home which is based in Arnside, Lancaster said: “You can see the sheer delight appear on their faces as soon as the animals enter the room.”

The nursery children from Arnside Primary School, as well as residents’ families, were also invited to join in with the experience.

The animals named Carmelo and Jura came from Wreay Syke Alpacas’ farm in Kendal.

There are many benefits of animal therapy, with it being proven to bring an array of physical, emotional and cognitive benefits.

Just the act of stroking, or being in the presence of an animal can release the ‘feel good’ hormone.

Jenny also said: “We have everything from reptiles to alpacas and donkeys, to last month’s feathered fri (four owls) visiting our home.

“It is a truly heart warming experience watching our residents interact with these different animal companions.”

Next month, pygmy goats will be making a visit to the home.

END







