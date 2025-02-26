Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Special treat for Lancaster care home residents as alpacas pay a visit

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    SWLScare – By Charlie Fenton and Gayle Rouncivell

    Delighted elderly care home residents enjoyed an afternoon with two fluffy fri after being invited for an animal therapy session.

    The alpacas were stroked and fed by residents in the comfort of their own lounge.

    Jenny Oliver, 43, activity coordinator of the Hollybank care home which is based in Arnside, Lancaster said: “You can see the sheer delight appear on their faces as soon as the animals enter the room.”

    The nursery children from Arnside Primary School, as well as residents’ families, were also invited to join in with the experience.

    The animals named Carmelo and Jura came from Wreay Syke Alpacas’ farm in Kendal.

    There are many benefits of animal therapy, with it being proven to bring an array of physical, emotional and cognitive benefits.

    Just the act of stroking, or being in the presence of an animal can release the ‘feel good’ hormone.

    Jenny also said: “We have everything from reptiles to alpacas and donkeys, to last month’s feathered fri (four owls) visiting our home.

    “It is a truly heart warming experience watching our residents interact with these different animal companions.”

    Next month, pygmy goats will be making a visit to the home.

    END




    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.