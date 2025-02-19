'Spooky' cottage abandoned for 25 years and taken over by nature on sale for £700k

SWLNcottage – by Filipa Gaspar

A ‘spooky’ cottage taken over by wildlife and vegetation is on sale for £695,000 – after being left abandoned for 25 years.

Located in the village of Rhydlewis, Wales, with approximately 132 acres, the 3-bedroom property has been overrun by nature.

Tucked away in a wooded valley, this cottage offers a blissful escape from a noisy world – but there is renovation work to be done.

Some items are still left inside the house by former owners – including black and white pictures, newspapers and furniture.

The house – on sale for £695,000 – has deteriorated over the years having not been occupied for at least 25 years, said the estate agency John Francis, Cardigan.

The location is “stunning” with a track leading up to the farmhouse from the road, added the agents.

They said this type of property is “rare” in the open market and fewer now around – so the opportunity to purchase should be considered as a project to take on.

Combined with the land, it is ideal for those looking for a self-sufficient lifestyle and even has potential for off-grid living.

John Francis, Cardigan added: “The property is located a mile or so outside the village of Rhydlewis that has basic facilities whilst within easy communiting distance are the towns of Newcastle Emlyn, Cardigan and Aberaeron.

“A short drive away is the Ceredigion coastline renowned for it’s outstanding unspoilt scenery, lovely beaches etc.”

















