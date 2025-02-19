Close Menu
    Star Wars-style scenes as British Army commandos prepare for Arctic war

    Sam Allcock

    SWSMarctic – by Dean Murray

    In scenes that look as if from Star Wars, British Army commandos are seen preparing for conflict in the Arctic.

    Elite soldiers from 45 Commando squadron have been practicing troop insertion exercises this week to be ready for war in the region.

    In scenes reminiscent of The Empire Strike Back’s snowy battle scenes, the Royal Marines are seen in white camouflage as they arrive by helicopter during the exercise in Norway on Sunday (16 Feb).

    The Royal Navy said: “A pair of Merlin Mk4 Helicopters from 845 Naval Air Squadron inserted Royal Marine troops from 45 Commando based at Camp Viking into an exercise area in the Mauken mountain range of Norway during Operation Clockwork 25.

    The MOD say the UK is one of only a small number of nations capable of operating in this demanding environment.

    Operation Clockwork sees troops undergo training to operate in extreme cold-weather environments.

    Based at RM Condor in Scotland, 45 Commando is an amphibious commando unit that forms part of 3 Commando Brigade Royal Marines. The crack troops conduct a range of operational tasks at home and across the globe.










    Sam Allcock

