Surf's up in London – plans for £50m surfing lake "continue to progress"

SWMRsurf – By Imogen Howse

London could soon become a surfer’s paradise – as a company’s plans for a £50 million artificial surfing lake “continue to progress”.

The Wave says it wants to bring “a slice of the ocean” to England’s capital by developing 56 acres of land in Lee Valley regional park in Edmonton.

Once transformed, the north London site will boast a purpose-built surfing lake offering waves “for everyone to enjoy” – and be set in an “amazing green space” which will also feature skateboarding areas, playparks, and a range of health and wellbeing activities.

Bosses say the project is still in its early stages – but the team has made significant progress by signing an agreement with Endless Surf, who will install the lake’s wave-making technology.

The plans are due to go to public consultation next month – with an event showcasing the designs due to be hosted on March 1 in Edmonton Green Shopping Centre.

It is hoped that a planning application will be submitted in the spring.

The Wave’s mission is to create inland surfing destinations that will share the joys and benefits of surfing with people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

It opened its first destination in Bristol in 2019 – and now has its eyes set on London.

Speaking about The Wave London project, Hazel Geary, CEO of The Wave, said: “I’m so excited that our plans to bring a slice of the ocean to London are progressing.

“We have been working closely with Lee Valley Regional Park Authority for a number of years to develop plans for this incredible, but underused, land in the London Borough of Enfield.

“To have found the right technology provider for this site and be able to consult on the revised plans is a big step forward.”

Ms Geary explained that the existing lake in the north of the Lee Valley Leisure Complex will not be affected by The Wave London – with the project instead aiming to enhance biodiversity and open up the area of nature to the public.

She said: “This site is in many ways a hidden oasis. As we have done in Bristol, we want to increase biodiversity, enhance the green space, help people access it, and encourage everyone to get outside in nature.”

Shaun Dawson, Chief Executive of Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, said: “We are delighted that The Wave’s plans for our site in Edmonton are progressing.

“Lee Valley Leisure Complex has a history of breaking new ground in sport and leisure – from being the home of what was once Europe’s largest leisure centre to today’s hugely popular Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

“If these plans are approved, The Wave would be a phenomenal new regional leisure hub offering a variety of outdoor activities, with surfing as the incredible jewel in its crown.”







