Takeaway fined after ostrich curry found to contain sheep

SWMRcurry – By Ashley Pemberton

A takeaway boss has been fined for trying to pass off meat in a curry as ostrich – when it was lamb.

Abdul Malik Ali was rumbled when trading standards officers visited his Indian restaurant to make a test purchase of the ‘ostrich curry’.

But the dish served up at Jaipur Spice in Thirsk, North Yorks., was found to contain sheepmeat.

He was slapped with a £237 fine and ordered to pay a further £400 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to offences under Sections 14 and 15 of the Food Safety Act 1990 at York Magistrates Court today (Friday).

By law, all food should be of the nature, substance and quality demanded by the purchaser and labelling must be accurate and not likely to mislead.

In his defence, Mr Ali said a temporary chef had mistakenly selected the wrong meat during preparation of the meals.

His business, Amalik Cafe Ltd, was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £672 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Count councillor Greg White said: “Consumers should not be subject to this or any kind of food fraud.

“We will not allow producers to deceive their customers and we will take action against those who break the law.

“If a person pays for an ostrich dish, then they should be given ostrich and not a cheaper alternative.”

