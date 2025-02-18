Talented tot paints stunning artwork entirely from memory

SWSMpainter – by Sejal Mandal

Meet the talented tot who creates stunning paintings – entirely from memory.

Andria Alania, three and a half, started mixing colours when he was just seven months old.

But his natural talent became clear when he recreated a seaside scene after a family holiday.

Despite never taking any art classes, the pint-sized prodigy instinctively bl colours, shapes and textures and paints everything from landscapes to animals.

Andria’s mum Mariam Jakhaia, 27, a clinical psychologist from Tbilisi, Georgia, said: “His artistic development has been entirely natural.

“He explores colours, shapes and techniques on his own.

“His creativity and attention to detail seem to come instinctively.”

Mariam knew her son was special from an early age.

She said: “At seven months old, I introduced him to paints in a playful way sealing them in a bag so he could mix the colours with his hands.

“By the time he was one, he was already holding crayons and brushes.

“One day he drew an owl from The Gruffalo and I realized he wasn’t just playing, he was intentionally recreating images.”

Andria usually paints at the weekend and has created 14 paintings on canvas so far.

Andria loves painting purely for fun and most of his paintings are inspired by nature.

Mariam said: “He especially loves the sea, summer and lush green landscapes.

“These elements frequently appear in his paintings, reflecting his fascination with the natural world and his joyful connection to it.”

One of Mariam’s proudest moments was when Andria painted an entire ocean scene from memory using watercolours on a plain paper.

Mariam said: “He had seen the sea, the sand and palm trees and when we got home from our holiday and he painted it all perfectly from memory.

“That’s when I knew I had to invest in better materials for him.

“As parents, we do our best to support him.

“We are a low-income family, but we make sure he has books, art supplies, and toys to explore his creativity.”



















