The Cupola Unveils Decadent Valentine’s Day Menu in Stoney Middleton, One of Derbyshire’s Most Romantic & Charming Villages

The Cupola, recently shortlisted for Best New Tourism Business in the 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards, invites couples to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience this Valentine’s Day. With a specially curated menu and the option to stay in luxury apartments next door, The Cupola promises an enchanting escape for couples this February.

A Historic Setting with a Modern Twist

The Cupola café and restaurant, opened in March 2024 by Colin and Alison Hall, stands in the historic ‘hidden gem’ of Stoney Middleton, on the historic site of the former ‘Lords Cupola.’ Built in 1709, this site was once a vital hub for local miners to smelt and extract lead using towering chimneys to draw fire. Today, the restaurant’s striking design pays homage to its industrial heritage with a contemporary flair.

“The Cupola isn’t just about great food; it’s about sharing a piece of history in a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” says Colin Hall. “This Valentine’s Day, we’ve brought together everything we love—heritage, community, and incredible food—to create an experience couples will remember.”

Menu Highlights:

Starters: Sophisticated Salmon & Prawns with Horseradish Cream and Lime Vinaigrette; Trio of Mushrooms, including Mature Cheddar Cheese & Bacon with Panko Crumb.

Mains: Miles’ Marvellous Miso Glazed Tuna Steak with Sesame & Soy Rice Noodles; Creamy Mushroom Tagliatelle; Cajun Panko Chicken Burger.

Valentine Pizza: A heart-shaped pizza, made with the finest Neapolitan ingredients, featuring any choice from The Cupola’s pizza menu.

Desserts: Jamie’s Joyous White Chocolate & Passion Fruit Cheesecake or indulgent Tiramisu made with The Cupola’s own espresso and Kahlua.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary after-dinner delights, including Nick’s Tempting Truffles, dipped chocolate strawberries, and a Bottega shot.

For those looking to toast the evening, The Cupola’s Valentine’s cocktails, such as the Rose Prosecco & Passion Fruit Spritz and Valentine’s Gin Fizz, are available for £9 each or two for £16.

Stay in Comfort: Luxury Accommodation at Rock Mill

Couples can extend their Valentine’s celebration by staying at Rock Mill, a collection of luxurious self-catering apartments located next door to The Cupola. These one- and two-bedroom, dog-friendly apartments blend the historic architectural charm of Stoney Middleton with state-of-the-art amenities. Each apartment features fully equipped kitchens, comfortable lounge areas, and modern tiled shower rooms, offering the perfect base for a romantic getaway.

Details:

Date : 14 & 15 February 2025

: 14 & 15 February 2025 Price : £27.50 per person for two courses, £35.00 for three courses.

: £27.50 per person for two courses, £35.00 for three courses. Location: The Cupola, Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere with flame-cooked dishes inspired by The Cupola’s rich heritage. Reservations are highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Booking Information:

Visit thecupola.uk or call 01433 627 526 to secure your table or 07984 604824 to learn more about the Rock Mill apartments.