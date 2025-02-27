The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Pontypridd, ahead of St. David’s Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out joint engagements in Pontypridd, Wales today (26) ahead of St David’s Day, on Saturday, March 1.

The couple will meet local people affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which hit the region in the space of just two weeks in late 2024.

Many people are gathered awaiting the royals, including local children who line the streets, waving Welsh flags and dressed up in celebration.

Two in particular are Ralfi Snooks, aged four, in red, and his sister Phoebe, who are among the crowd of wellwishers.

Later on, William, 42, and his wife Kate, 43, will visit Pontypridd Market, which has been at the heart of the community since 1805, and tour the food hall and help prepare and cook a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

The prince and princess will also visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland to learn about the site’s impact and how volunteers restored it after the storms.

This follows Kate’s solo trip to Wales in January, during which she visited Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, and the Corgi factory in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.













































