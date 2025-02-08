The Top 10 Most In-demand Jobs in UK 2025

The most in-demand career in IT in the UK is cyber security , with the highest search-to-jobs ratio—300 times greater than that of IT analysts.

Pay variations reveal IT directors earning 76% above cybersecurity professional s – culminating in the highest annual earnings among the top ten.

Data analysts enjoy the shortest week at 34 hours despite having the second-highest market demand.

identified and ranked the most in-demand IT careers in the UK for 2025. The research focused on key metrics such as the number of jobs available in 2023 and 2024, pay per hour, working hours per week, annual earnings, and keyword search volume for career terms. A composite score was calculated for each career, with weights applied to market demand, pay per hour, and work-life balance. Careers were then ranked based on these scores, with higher values signifying greater demand in the evolving IT job market. A recent study by ZeroBounce

Career Search-to-Jobs Ratio Pay per hour (£) Working hours per week Annual earning (£) Composite score Cyber security professionals 8.045 29 35 52,731 98.79 Data analysts 4.178 21 34 36,701 76.32 Graphic and multimedia designers 3.528 18 35 32,592 66.98 IT directors 0.143 51 38 100,575 64.35 Database administrators and web content technicians 0.695 21 35 37,364 54.08 IT managers 0.271 32 37 61,691 53.53 IT business analysts, architects and systems designers 0.027 33 37 64,062 53.00 IT trainers 0.363 21 35 38,672 52.29 IT network professionals 0.088 27 36 49,927 52.07 IT technicians 0.085 20 35 37,074 50.17

Cybersecurity professionals have the highest demand in the IT sector of the UK in 2025 with a composite score of 99. The professionals have the highest search-to-jobs ratio of 8 and strong annual earnings of £52,731. The position maintains a balanced 35-hour work week while offering competitive hourly rates, making it the most sought-after IT career.

Data analysts place 2nd, scoring 76. The profession is distinguished by high market demand with a 4 search-to-jobs ratio. The role offers the shortest working week at 34 hours while maintaining mid-range compensation.

Graphic and multimedia designers rank 3rd with a score of 67. The position features substantial market interest with a 3.5 search-to-jobs ratio – 25 times higher than IT directors. Despite having a lower hourly rate of £18 (38% lower than cybersecurity), the standard 35-hour week keeps the work-life balance attractive.

IT directors secure 4th place, scoring 64, commanding the highest hourly rate (£51) and annual earnings (£100,575), which is nearly double that of cybersecurity professionals and triple graphic designers’. The position requires the longest working week at 38 hours but compensates with premium pay.

Database administrators rank 5th with a score of 54, earning similar to data analysts but with 6 times lower market demand. Their role combines standard 35-hour weeks with moderate competition, making it an accessible entry point into data management.

Positioned 6th, IT managers score 53.5. The professionals in this position are offered above-average hourly rates (£32) and high annual earnings of £61,691. Despite longer 37-hour weeks, their market demand sits 4.8 times lower than graphic designers.

IT business analysts rank 7th with 53 points, featuring similar compensation to IT managers but the lowest search-to-jobs ratio (0.027) among all positions. Their position offers the third-highest hourly rate at £33, just behind IT directors and managers.

In 8th, IT trainers score 52.29. The profession matches database administrators’ hourly rate but with 48% lower market demand. Their annual earnings surpass graphic designers by £6,080 while maintaining identical working hours. The role presents 1.9 times higher market competition than IT managers.

IT network professionals rank 9th with 52. They earn 35% more annually than graphic designers, while their hourly rate exceeds data analysts by £6. The position requires one additional hour per week compared to the standard 35-hour schedule of most IT roles.

Rounding out the top ten, IT technicians score 50, maintaining the same working hours as cybersecurity professionals but at 31% lower hourly rates. Their market demand is 94 times lower than cybersecurity, yet they earn 14% more annually than graphic designers while working the same hours.

A spokesperson from ZeroBounce commented on the study: “The digital skills landscape shows a clear disconnect between pay and demand in the UK tech sector. While some roles offer six-figure salaries, the highest market demand lies elsewhere, pointing to a significant gap between available talent and industry needs. The widespread adoption of 35-hour weeks suggests companies are now focused on sustainable workforce practices.”