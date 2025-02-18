Thief receives ‘instant karma’ after scary high-speed bike chase

SWMRchase – By Adam Dutton

This is the moment a drug-fuelled thief received “instant karma” when he crashed a stolen motorbike after a high-speed police chase.

Ciaran Parker, 20, was riding a stolen Kawasaki 300 motorbike in Pelton, County Durham, when he was spotted by a police officer.

The motorbike cop gestured for Parker, who was not wearing a helmet, to stop at around 10.30am on April 2 last year but Parker sped off.

Dashcam footage shows Parker reaching speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone as he careered towards South Pelaw.

Parker hurtled across junctions and on the wrong side of the road in a frantic bid to outrun police.

He sped down Chester-le-Street town centre, narrowly missing hitting a bus before he lost control and was flung off the bike at around 40mph.

Heart-stopping footage shows a young mum with a pushchair narrowly leap out of the way as Parker and the wrecked bike skidded towards them.

A young boy was injured by the bike as it crashed and collided with him on the street.

Bodycam footage caught the moment officers attended Parker who was sobbing and begging cops: “I need painkillers!

“Right I know exactly what you’re gonna say, but I’ve just bought the f***ing bike man!”

One officer replies: “Ciaran, at the minute I couldn’t care less about that. My main concern is whatever injuries you’ve got.”

Parker suffered an open leg break on his right leg.

As paramedics tried to help Parker, he screamed: “I’m in a bad way and my leg’s knacking!”

At that moment a friend of Parker’s arrived and began telling him to “pack it in”.

She told him: “I’ve told you to pack the f*** in.”

Parker replied: “I’ve snapped my leg and everything.”

He then boasted: “I would’ve smoked the copper bike.”

The friend told him: “It’s not big and it’s not clever. Look at the state of you. You’ve hit that poor kid.”

Parker replied: “I’ve hit the kid?”

Officers confirmed the motorbike had been stolen from a back yard of a house in Stanley just hours earlier at around 1.20am that day.

A drug test also found Parker had cocaine and cannabis in his system at the time of the crash.

He was charged with a string of offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and drug driving.

Parker, of Pelton, pleaded guilty at Durham Crown Court and was detained for 14 months in a Young Offender Institution.

Speaking after last Thursday’s case, Detective Constable Michelle Leonard, from Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was an incredibly dangerous piece of riding from Parker.

“He rode recklessly, at very high speeds through residential areas, often on the wrong side of the road, before crashing the bike in the middle of a busy town centre – it is a miracle nobody was seriously injured, or worse, killed.

“We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Parker.

“I hope it s a clear message that driving dangerously, without a licence, and under the influence of drugs can have catastrophic consequences and that those who choose to do it will be brought to justice.”



































