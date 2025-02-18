Three jailed for execution-style killing of dad, 36, who was home with children

SWMRshooting – by Jack Fifield

Three men have been jailed for life after a dad was gunned down in an ‘execution-style murder.’

Rikki Berry, 36, died after he was shot three times by Michael Smith, 27, who was riding an electric bike while wearing a balaclava.

The dad was at home in Kirby, Merseyside with his partner and young children when the biker shot him four times, with three bullets hitting their intended target.

The cold-blooded killer was travelling in a convoy with two others in a car who oversaw the killing: driver Adam Williams, 26, and passenger Connor Walsh, 26.

All three men were jailed for life in a sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, February 18.

Telephone evidence showed the three men were in contact with each other in the run-up to the murder, and were all together in the black Cupra Ateca car minutes before the shooting.

All three pleaded not guilty after being charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

However, part-way through the trail, car driver Williams and passenger Walsh named Smith as the gunman.

Following this, Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, but continued to deny murder.

However, all three were found guilty of both charges after a trial lasting nearly four weeks.

All three men have now been jailed for life.

Williams and gunman Smith must serve at least 31 years in jail before they can be considered for release, while car passenger Walsh must serve at least 30 years.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Nicola Wyn Williams said: “This was a shocking, execution-style murder committed on a summer evening in July.

“Rikki Berry was at home with his partner and young children when four shots were fired at him by Smith.

“It was only a matter of chance that no-one else was injured or killed by the gunman’s actions.

“The gunman was not acting alone. The car and bike were acting in tandem.

“All three defendants had a role to play.

“Within three weeks of the shooting, Merseyside Police had identified the defendants as suspects, the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised murder charges and all three were before the court.

“This has been a difficult and dynamic case. I’m grateful to all those involved in supporting the investigation and prosecution in achieving today’s convictions.”

