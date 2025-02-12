Tributes after 'fearless' British woman shot and killed in USA

SWMRshot – by Jack Fifield

A British woman has been shot dead in the US.

Lucy Harrison, 23, died on Friday, January 10, at her father’s home in Prosper, Texas.

An inquest looking in to the circumstances of her death was opened at Warrington Coroners Court today (weds).

It has now been adjourned until Friday, March 28.

Paying tribute to Lucy, who is from Warrington, Cheshire, her mother and boyfriend released a statement through police.

They said: “Lucy was life.

“She lived it fiercely and fearlessly, not being afraid to feel all that life has to offer.

“Lucy unashamedly loved – she had a huge capacity to love and be loved.

“She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions; she adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pyjamas with her candles on at home.

“She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations.

“She was truly thriving in life and although this gives us great comfort, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce.”

Lucy’s funeral will be held at St Elphin’s Parish Church at 12.30pm on Monday, February 24.

It is believed she is a former Manchester Metropolitan University student.

