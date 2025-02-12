Tributes paid to elderly woman who died after being attacked at train station

SWMRdeath – By Adam Dutton

A great-grandmother who died after being brutally attacked at a busy train station has been named by police at 87-year-old Dorothy Chiles.

The pensioner was rushed to hospital after being assaulted on the concourse of Birmingham New Street station in broad daylight at around 11am on November 19 last year.

She suffered a broken hip and was later discharged from hospital – but died at home two days after Christmas on December 27.

A woman in her 20s, who was originally arrested on suspicion of GBH, has since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they are treating Dorothy’s death as being linked to the assault pending the results of a post mortem.

Today (Wed) her devastated family paid tribute to a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and said she was the victim of a ‘senseless act of violence.”

They said: “Dorothy was the heart and soul of our family—a lively, outgoing lady whose energy was contagious.

“At 87, she remained as active as ever, gardening, driving and helping her family. We all adored her.

“Tragically, Dorothy was attacked in an act of senseless violence, and though she fought with the same strength she carried through life, her injuries proved too severe.

“She passed away soon after, leaving behind our family utterly devastated by the loss of our beloved matriarch.

“Dorothy was more than a mom, grandmother and great grandmother —she was a best friend, a guiding light, and a source of endless joy.

“Her laughter, wisdom, and unwavering love will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who cherished her.”

The arrested woman has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

BTP officers say they are still keen to speak to a man who witnessed the incident.

He is described as a tall white man in his early 30’s, with a short goatee style beard.

He wore a brown knitted beanie hat, black framed glasses, a black double breasted wool peacoat, beige chino trousers, dark grey gloves, light grey scarf, black shoes and black rucksack.

Detective Inspector Ian Wright, said: “This is a particularly shocking incident and I’d like to express our sincere condolences to Dorothy’s family who are being supported by officers, and ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, including the man mentioned, to come forward and assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 243 of 19 November.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



