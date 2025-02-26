Close Menu
    Tributes paid to 'selfless' grandfather stabbed to death on city road

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    SWMRstab – by Faye Mayern

    Tributes have been paid to a ‘selfless’ grandfather who was stabbed to death on a busy city road.

    Granville Graham, 58, died on February 25 after police were called to reports of a stabbing at 1am on Chesterton Road in Cambridge.

    He was pronounced dead at 1.18am with a post-mortem examination due to take place on March 3.

    A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Feb 25) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

    Today, Mr Graham’s family have released the following statement:

    “Granville, talented barber and singer, was a special soul with an infectious, happy-go-lucky spirit that brightened the lives of everyone around him.

    “Known for his incredible sense of humour, he could effortlessly make others laugh.

    “His selflessness and willingness to help anyone in need made him a true source of support for many.

    “He leaves behind nine sisters, one brother, eight children, one grandchild and countless family and fri who loved him dearly.

    “His passing has left a hole in our hearts and the hearts of communities in Cambridge, London and Jamaica.”

    Anyone with information should report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Mendozza.

    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

