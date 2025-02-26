Tributes paid to 'selfless' grandfather stabbed to death on city road

SWMRstab – by Faye Mayern

Tributes have been paid to a ‘selfless’ grandfather who was stabbed to death on a busy city road.

Granville Graham, 58, died on February 25 after police were called to reports of a stabbing at 1am on Chesterton Road in Cambridge.

He was pronounced dead at 1.18am with a post-mortem examination due to take place on March 3.

A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Feb 25) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Today, Mr Graham’s family have released the following statement:

“Granville, talented barber and singer, was a special soul with an infectious, happy-go-lucky spirit that brightened the lives of everyone around him.

“Known for his incredible sense of humour, he could effortlessly make others laugh.

“His selflessness and willingness to help anyone in need made him a true source of support for many.

“He leaves behind nine sisters, one brother, eight children, one grandchild and countless family and fri who loved him dearly.

“His passing has left a hole in our hearts and the hearts of communities in Cambridge, London and Jamaica.”

Anyone with information should report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Mendozza.