Tributes to Rick Stein employee found dead in staff accommodation

Tributes have been paid to a Rick Stein employee who was found dead inside staff accommodation.

Police were called to the property in Padstow, Cornwall, where the man, a chef in his 30s, was found dead.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, understood to have been an employee at The Cornish Arms, in St Merryn, was declared deceased at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin has been informed of his death.

Police said: “Police were called to Grenville Road, Padstow, at around 8pm on Thursday,February 13, following a concern for welfare for a man in a property. Sadly, a man in his 30s was declared deceased at the scene.”

Stein has owned The Cornish Arms pub since 2009 and run it as a traditional Cornish pub.

Ian Fitzgerald, managing director of Rick Stein Restaurants, said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our chefs on Thursday, February 13.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but out of respect for the family’s wishes for privacy during this difficult time, we will not be sharing further details.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, fri and all who knew him. He was a valued and much-loved member of our team and will be greatly missed.”