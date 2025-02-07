Trump flies "Worst of the worst" criminals to Guantanamo Bay

SWSMcriminals – by Dean Murray

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released images on Tuesday (4 Feb) of the first flight of criminal aliens preparing to takeoff for Guantanamo Bay.

The individuals, who DHS say “who were all part of the Tren de Aragua”, will be held at the military facility as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal aliens.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also posted images of those being deported. She said: “President Donald Trump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today.”

Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organisation and U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization from Venezuela. It is believed to have over 5,000 members.

The flights were departing from El Paso, Texas and Fort Bliss, Texas. The first flight reportedly left Fort Bliss with a group of around a dozen migrants, and El Paso was also identified as a departure point for these operations.

