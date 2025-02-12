Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Two bottles of more than 50-year-old whisky set to be auctioned off

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    SWNAwhisky

    Two bottles of whisky that are over 50 years old are set to be auctioned – and could fetch up to £3,600.

    A rare Glenury Royal bottle from 1953 distilled and bottled by Scottish Malt has an estimated worth of £3,400 to £3,600,

    It will be auctioned by Bonhams in their Distilled Rarity: A Curated Auction of the Finest Spirits.

    Also up for auction is a 1968 Inverleven, from the long closed Inverleven Distillery. Bottled by The Scotch Malt Whisky Society in January 1994, it is estimated to fetch between £350-450.







    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.