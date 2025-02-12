Two bottles of more than 50-year-old whisky set to be auctioned off

SWNAwhisky

Two bottles of whisky that are over 50 years old are set to be auctioned – and could fetch up to £3,600.

A rare Glenury Royal bottle from 1953 distilled and bottled by Scottish Malt has an estimated worth of £3,400 to £3,600,

It will be auctioned by Bonhams in their Distilled Rarity: A Curated Auction of the Finest Spirits.

Also up for auction is a 1968 Inverleven, from the long closed Inverleven Distillery. Bottled by The Scotch Malt Whisky Society in January 1994, it is estimated to fetch between £350-450.













