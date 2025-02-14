Two men who murdered a neighbour in row over rubbish given life sentences

SWMRguilty – by Elizabeth Hunter

Two men who murdered a neighbour in a row over rubbish have been given life sentences.

Mark Sothcott and Martin Carty were convicted of the murder of Franklin Ingram, 68, at a block of flats in Yeovil in Somerset last year.

An argument had begun after Carty left rubbish near the victim’s flat on 22 June.

At 11pm that evening, Mr. Ingram was fatally wounded in a confrontation at Carty’s flat – with Carty waiting 18 hours to contact emergency services.

When Carty did phone 999 he falsely claimed to have found Frank deceased on his sofa.

Paramedics informed police of the death due to the seriousness of the injuries Mr. Ingram had sustained and Carty was arrested that same day.

Sothcott was arrested on 24 June following information from members of the public about comments he had made after leaving Raglan Terrace the night Mr Ingram was killed.

Carty, 56, received a life sentence today at Bristol Crown Court. He will serve a minimum of 13 years.

A life sentence was handed to Sothcott at a separate hearing held on Friday 23 January, where the 56-year-old was told he would serve a minimum of eight years.

Mr Ingram’s civil partner, Vania Leprieult, in a statement prepared ahead of sentencing said his death had had a ‘massive effect on me and my family and fri’.

The pair spent a lot of their time together in France and she said they were ‘soulmates’ who had known each other since teenagers.

She described him as an artist who enjoyed photography and would do what he could to help people.

She said: “It wasn’t just me who loved Franklin; we have many fri together here in France.

“The people here say they have never seen two people love each other so much; we fit each other so well.

“We were like two kids, playing all the time. We shared a lot of humour together. That is all gone now.”

His Honour Judge Peter Blair described Mr Ingram’s death as an ‘utterly needless loss of life will have a lasting effect on those that love him’.

He stated Carty ‘mercilessly’ attacked Mr Ingram and inflicted the fatal blow, and that Sothcott encouraged it.

The judge acknowledged that Carty’s actions were not pre-meditated and that he is in poor health.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Mark Almond of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are grateful to everyone who came forward and provided information to assist our inquiries into Franklin’s death, because this has helped to put two dangerous men behind bars.

“The violence used on that night and the decision not to report what had happened for 18 hours is both awful and shocking.

“Our thoughts are with Vania and her family, who continue to endure unimaginable pain at losing someone who was so clearly loved. Specially-trained officers have been providing support to them over the past eight months and we are sorry for their loss.”





