    U.S. Air Force chooses jaw-dropping selection of its best photos

    The U.S. Air Force has chosen a jaw-dropping selection of its best photos of last year.

    They say: “Hand-selected by our staff, this year’s recap features our favourite photos from 2024.”

    The collection features “the people, equipment, and technology” of the flight arm of the American military.

    Pictures range from the impressive sight of presidential aircraft Air Force One soaring over Mount Rushmore to touching scenes of airmen reuniting with families after deployment.

    Other scenes include gruelling air cadet training, impressive airshow manoeuvres and an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

