U.S. Air Force launch nuclear missile in show of strength

American forces have launched a nuclear missile in a show of strength.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired on Wednesday (Feb. 19) to show “dominance in an era of strategic competition,” say the U.S. Air Force (USAF).

A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Vandenberg Space Force Base Guardians carried out the test from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The missile reportedly flew 4,200 miles, reaching speeds of 15,000 mph, to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

“Today’s Minuteman III test launch is just one of the ways the Department of the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, precision, and professionalism of U.S. nuclear forces,” said Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth. “It also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.”

The USAF said the test launch is part of routine and periodic activities designed to “demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, reliable, and effective in deterring 21st-century threats and reassuring allies.”

“Facilitating test launches from the Western Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base is a critical component of our mission and the national defense strategy,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, deputy commander of Space Launch Delta 30, the host unit overseeing all Spaceport and Western Range operations at Vandenberg SFB. “Our Guardians and Airmen are dedicated to enabling Minuteman III tests to ensure a credible and effective deterrent for the nation.”

The missile bases within Air Force Global Strike Command have crew members standing alert 24 hours a day, year-round, overseeing the nation's ICBM alert forces.




















