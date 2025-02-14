Close Menu
    U.S. nuclear-powered warship collides with bulk carrier

    Sam Allcock

    A U.S. nuclear-powered warship has collided with a bulk carrier.

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

    The U.S. Navy said the incident occurred at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time while operating in the vicinity of Egypt’s Port Said.

    The Navy reported: “The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman, as there are no reports of flooding or injuries.

    “The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition. The incident is under investigation.”

    The Besiktas-M bulk carrier is more than 550 feet long, with a deadweight of 53,000 tons.




    Sam Allcock

