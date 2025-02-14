UK give Ukraine shipping container – that fires surface-to-air missiles

The United Kingdom government has given the Ukrainian forces a shipping container that fires surface-to-air missiles.

Gravehawk is a UK-designed air defense system the Ministry of Defence (MOD) says has “rapidly developed to meet Ukrainian needs on the battlefield.”

The innovative system—jointly funded by the UK and Denmark—is the size of a shipping container and is able to retrofit air-to-air missiles for ground-based air defense. This means it can use Ukrainian missiles already in their Armed Forces’ possession.

The MOD says pictures taken Tuesday show two ‘Soviet’ A11 Missiles inside the container of the Gravehawk Air Defense System.

Describing the images, the MOD said: “A former Soviet Missile now under control by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was originally an air to air missile designed to be fired in an under the wing capacity on aircraft such as the MiG-29.”

The MOD added: “The Gravehawk is a mobile air defense system developed to help Ukraine defend against Russian drone attacks. The system is designed to use air-to-air missiles that are already in Ukraine’s arsenal. It can retrofit air-to-air missiles for ground launches.

“The system can use Ukrainian missiles to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. It can complement Ukraine’s existing air defense system, which includes anti-aircraft guns and NASAMS.”

The MOD said two prototypes of the air defense capability system were tested in Ukraine in September, and a further 15 will follow this year.

In a January release, Defence Secretary John Healey said: “We are stepping up UK support for Ukraine throughout 2025. Our plan will increase Ukraine’s military capability, expand our training offer, strengthen defense industrial ties and dial up the pressure on Putin. This new package of support will help strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield or at any negotiating table.”



















