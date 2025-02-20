Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    University hit by cheating scandal where students pay others to write essays

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    SWLScheating – by David Hannant and Faye Mayern

    A university has been hit by a cheating scandal after dozens of students were caught trying to get other people to write their essays.

    The University of East Anglia in Norwich, Norfolk uncovered the scam involving students on a postgraduate economics course using ‘essay mills’ to hoodwink lecturers and secure passing grades.

    Also known as ‘contract cheating’, essay mills are services which enable students to pay other people to write their assignments on their behalf.

    Officials at the UEA say the cheating was related to two of the course’s modules and when detected led to a major internal investigation.

    Essay mills were made illegal in 2021 in a nationwide bid to crack down on cheating in higher education.

    However, the UEA confirmed there had been no police involvement in the investigation, with issues dealt with internally.

    The university refused to confirm what sanctions, if any, were taken against the students.

    The scandal emerged in newly-released figures from the university on cases of academic misconduct.

    They showed a huge spike in contract cheating in the most recent academic year with a Freedom of Information Act request revealing that in 2023-24, there were 69 cases at the campus.

    In each of the previous four years, there had been fewer than five instances.

    The university confirmed the figure was campuswide and did not confirm what proportion related to the economics course, but officials singled out the economics scam to explain the extraordinary spike in cases.

    The university also clarified that the bulk of cases involved the use of essay mills on the economics course, rather than AI.

    A UEA spokesman said: “In 2023/24, the university detected a significant increase in the suspected use of essay mills – where the student pays someone to write their essay – within the postgraduate taught economics cohort.

    “This was observed in two modules in particular and led to an in-depth internal investigation whereby the students involved were appropriately dealt with in accordance with the university’s policy on plagiarism and collusion.

    “The policy helps to ensure the academic integrity of the university’s learning, teaching and assessment is maintained.”

    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.