University hit by cheating scandal where students pay others to write essays

by David Hannant and Faye Mayern

A university has been hit by a cheating scandal after dozens of students were caught trying to get other people to write their essays.

The University of East Anglia in Norwich, Norfolk uncovered the scam involving students on a postgraduate economics course using ‘essay mills’ to hoodwink lecturers and secure passing grades.

Also known as ‘contract cheating’, essay mills are services which enable students to pay other people to write their assignments on their behalf.

Officials at the UEA say the cheating was related to two of the course’s modules and when detected led to a major internal investigation.

Essay mills were made illegal in 2021 in a nationwide bid to crack down on cheating in higher education.

However, the UEA confirmed there had been no police involvement in the investigation, with issues dealt with internally.

The university refused to confirm what sanctions, if any, were taken against the students.

The scandal emerged in newly-released figures from the university on cases of academic misconduct.

They showed a huge spike in contract cheating in the most recent academic year with a Freedom of Information Act request revealing that in 2023-24, there were 69 cases at the campus.

In each of the previous four years, there had been fewer than five instances.

The university confirmed the figure was campuswide and did not confirm what proportion related to the economics course, but officials singled out the economics scam to explain the extraordinary spike in cases.

The university also clarified that the bulk of cases involved the use of essay mills on the economics course, rather than AI.

A UEA spokesman said: “In 2023/24, the university detected a significant increase in the suspected use of essay mills – where the student pays someone to write their essay – within the postgraduate taught economics cohort.

“This was observed in two modules in particular and led to an in-depth internal investigation whereby the students involved were appropriately dealt with in accordance with the university’s policy on plagiarism and collusion.

“The policy helps to ensure the academic integrity of the university’s learning, teaching and assessment is maintained.”