US Astronaut shares jaw-dropping views from orbit window

An American astronaut has shared the jaw-dropping view from his workplace window – aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Space explorer Don Pettit has this week captured wonders from 260 miles in orbit above Earth.

His pictures show the Milky Way and the lights of terrestrial cities, as well as an incredible view of hundreds of fishing vessels in Vietnam.

Of his picture shared today (12 Feb), the Expedition 72 Flight Engineer said: “Star field from Space Station. Taken from the SpaceX Crew 9 Dragon vehicle showing the Southern Cross region using my homemade star tracker.”

Of his 11 February ‘Boat City’ image, Don wrote: “A floating city of boats seen at night from ISS anchored off the coast of Van Hung, Vietnam.”

ENDS











