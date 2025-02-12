The US stranded astronauts are coming home.

NASA’s Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been told their flight back to Earth will now be sooner than planned.

The Americans found themselves marooned on the International Space Station (ISS) in June.

With a mission initially only meant to last eight days, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they arrived on was deemed unsafe to fly back on.

In December, NASA stated the homeward voyage would be “no earlier than late March 2025.”

However, an update Tuesday (11 Feb) said: “NASA and SpaceX are accelerating the target launch and return dates for the upcoming crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station.

“The agency’s Crew-10 launch now is targeting Wednesday, March 12, pending mission readiness and completion of the agency’s certification of flight readiness process.

“The Crew-9 mission is planned for return to Earth following a several-day handover period with the newly arrived Crew-10 expedition crew.”

The earlier launch opportunity is available following a decision by mission management to adjust the agency’s original plan to fly a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-10 mission that requires additional processing time.

The flight now will use a previously flown Dragon, called Endurance, and joint teams are working to complete assessments of the spacecraft’s previously flown hardware to ensure it meets the agency’s Commercial Crew Program safety and certification requirements.

Teams will work to complete Dragon’s refurbishment and ready the spacecraft for flight, which includes trunk stack, propellant load, and transportation to SpaceX’s hangar at 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to be mated with the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket.

This will be the fourth mission to the station for this Dragon, which previously supported the agency’s Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7 flights.

“Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges. Our operational flexibility is enabled by the tremendous partnership between NASA and SpaceX and the agility SpaceX continues to demonstrate to safely meet the agency’s emerging needs,” said Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

“We greatly benefit from SpaceX’s commercial efforts and their proactive approach in having another spacecraft ready for us to assess and use in support of Crew-10.”

























