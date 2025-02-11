VIDEO – Bull boards a bus forcing passenger to flee

Passengers fled in terror after a bull managed to board a bus.

Footage captured the farm animal inside the Jaipur City Transport Services Limited in Rajasthan, India, yesterday (10).

A local source said: “In a rage, the bull shattered windows and tore out seats.

“As the bus shook violently, the driver and conductor quickly jumped out through the driver-side door to save themselves.”

“Amidst the chaos, locals gathered around the scene, shouting and urging the driver to move the bus away.

“However, by that time, the bull had already caused significant damage to the vehicle.

“After several minutes of rampage, the animal finally exited and wandered off as if nothing had happened.”

The video shows passengers escaping the bus after a bull managed to get inside the vehicle – smashing the windows and tearing out seats.

A second bull can be seen with its horns stuck in the passenger side door – unable to get inside.

The animals attacked the bus after it stopped to allow passengers to board.

The bus was significantly damaged, but the incident passed without anyone getting injured.

ENDS

















Source link