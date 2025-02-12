VIDEO – Delivery driver forgets to put parking brake on – car crashes into house

This is the moment a car crashed into a house after a delivery driver forgot to put on his parking brake.

Matthew Murphy, 41, was at work yesterday when he checked his home Ring camera and saw a car rolling into the front of his house.

Matthew’s wife had ordered takeout, and as the driver pulled up, he forgot to put his parking brake on.

Funny video shows the gray vehicle rolling down the driveway while the driver frantically runs up and tries to stop it from hitting the house.

The car caused minor cosmetic damage to the porch and gave Matthew and his colleagues a good laugh during his shift.

Matthew, a nurse in Rainham, East London, UK, said: “To be honest, when I first saw it I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

“I dropped everything at work and called my wife, who’s pregnant and at home with our 21-month-old, to check she was OK.

“Once I knew she was fine and she’d checked to see there was no major damage, I was able to relax.

“There were just a few scuff marks left on the outside of the porch, which can be easily painted over.

“Then I was just showing it to my colleagues, who all got a proper laugh out of how the driver is trying to stop the car.”













