VIDEO – Russian soldiers readying nuclear missile launcher

Russian military officials have released footage showing soldiers preparing a nuclear missile launcher for combat.

The country’s Ministry of Defense released video on Thursday (Feb. 6) of the YARS mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch vehicle.

The footage shows Russia’s so-called “Strategic Missile Troops” conducting combat patrols and practicing counter-sabotage tactics in the Yoshkar-Ola region.

Soldiers maneuver the massive vehicle into a forest for cover, then set up camouflage netting to disguise it in the snowy landscape.

The operation, which took place 775 kilometers (480 miles) east of Moscow, highlights the capabilities of the YARS missile system, which has a range of up to 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles) and can travel at speeds of 30,600 kph (19,000 mph), it has been claimed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said: “During maneuvering operations, missile units carry out deconcentration in forested areas to increase the stealth of the YARS launchers.

YARS mobile land-based missile system crews undergo training exercises that include marching up to 100 kilometers (62 miles), deploying units with repositioning, setting up technical field positions, and organizing camouflage and battle outposts.

Scheduled combat training activities allow servicemen to test the readiness of personnel, weapons, and hardware for long-term duty on combat patrol routes.

Additionally, servicemen conduct counter-sabotage and reconnaissance defense exercises.”

