    VIDEO – SpaceX blazing across the night sky carrying Starlink satellites into orbit

    Footage shows SpaceX blazing across the night sky carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

    The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on February 10, just after 6pm local time.

    The rocket was carrying 23 Starlink satellites – marking the 445th mission for SpaceX.

    About eight minutes after liftoff the Falcon 9 landed back on earth on the SpaceX drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

    A resident, who noticed the rocket in the sky said the some of her neighbours thought it was aliens.

    She said: “It was very excited to see the technology and the progress that SpaceX has made – it is incredible.

    “It was funny talking to locals, they were hoping it was aliens and not a rocket launch.

    “It was funny to talk to others to see their reaction>”

