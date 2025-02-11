VIDEO – SpaceX blazing across the night sky carrying Starlink satellites into orbit

SWSYrocket – by Ben Barry

Footage shows SpaceX blazing across the night sky carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on February 10, just after 6pm local time.

The rocket was carrying 23 Starlink satellites – marking the 445th mission for SpaceX.

About eight minutes after liftoff the Falcon 9 landed back on earth on the SpaceX drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

A resident, who noticed the rocket in the sky said the some of her neighbours thought it was aliens.

She said: “It was very excited to see the technology and the progress that SpaceX has made – it is incredible.

“It was funny talking to locals, they were hoping it was aliens and not a rocket launch.

“It was funny to talk to others to see their reaction>”

