VIDEO – SpaceX blazing across the night sky carrying Starlink satellites into orbit

SWSYrocket – by Ben Barry
Footage shows SpaceX blazing across the night sky carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on February 10, just after 6pm local time.
The rocket was carrying 23 Starlink satellites – marking the 445th mission for SpaceX.
About eight minutes after liftoff the Falcon 9 landed back on earth on the SpaceX drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.
A resident, who noticed the rocket in the sky said the some of her neighbours thought it was aliens.
She said: “It was very excited to see the technology and the progress that SpaceX has made – it is incredible.
“It was funny talking to locals, they were hoping it was aliens and not a rocket launch.
“It was funny to talk to others to see their reaction>”
ENDS