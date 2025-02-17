Close Menu
    Village shop run by the same family since 1890

    SWLNshop – by Filipa Gaspar

    A village shop has been run by the same family since 1890 surviving 130 years of high street turmoil – and the Post Office scandal.

    Daphne Creed, 77, is the third generation to run the Springfield Stores in Hardington Mandeville in Somerset.

    She took it on from her mother in 1991 who had managed it from 1936 after taking over from Mrs Creed’s gran who had run it since 1890.

    Daphne says taking over the shop was a ‘natural’ step – as she used to help her mum out back in the day.

    She said: ”The best part is meeting my customers and all my fri every day.

    ”When customers come in I support them – it gets me up in the morning.

    “I don’t have to travel to work. I can do my own thing and got my family close by.

    “It is quite different from when granny had it obviously.

    “I remember the old sweet jars and the cheese with the rind on.

    “Decimalisation came in and mum didn’t think she was going to cope – but she did it fine!”

    Before running the shop, Ms Creed worked at Yeovil District Hospital in the maternity unit as a secretary to the senior nursing officer.

    But returned to the family business when her father passed away.

    Gran-of-four Daphne said: “I had my children and helped mum out more and more and then when dad died we came back to live with her.”

    The shop started in the attached house and has since grown to selling all kinds of groceries and toiletries – keeping produce as local as she can.

    Mrs Creed, who is the shop’s sole employee, has fought off the growth of supermarkets.

    She said: “I am really just a top-up for people really. I wouldn’t be able to supply everyone in the village with everything they want.

    “I am quite lucky with my location really because there is nobody that close.”

    She added that she gets around 50 to 70 clients every day from the village and nearby villages.

    Springfield Stores is also home to a Post Office – with Ms Creed saying they managed to avoid the Horizon scandal.

    She said: “It is good that I still got the Post Office. You need the retail side to supplement the Post Office – one can’t really work without the other.

    “By the grace of god I never got involved in the Horizon scandal. It wasn’t really until the film came out that you really realised what the extent was.”

    She added she had good feedback from the community, including businesses that were able to pay in cash to the attached Post Office.

    In 2009 she was awarded the Somerset County Council’s Chairman’s award for services to the community.

    And in 2012, she received the MBE from Her Majesty the Queen for services to the community of Hardington Mandeville.

    “I went to Windsor Castle and Queen Elizabeth gave it to me. It was lovely and beautiful. It was all like a bit of a dream.

    “You get the letter and you are not allowed to tell anybody.”

    She has also been Churchwarden of St. Mary’s Church, Hardington Mandeville for over 25 years and Honurary Secretary for Hardington Mandeville Village Hall for the same amount of time.

    She said: “I get involved with all aspects of village life and try to help with fundraising etc. whenever I can.”

    Mrs Creed hopes the shops stays within the family and closing it it is not in her plans.

    “Not until if I am not making any money or my health makes me give up. I should try and keep up for as long as I can,” she said.

















    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

