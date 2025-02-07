Villager says diesel generator at multi-millionaire's castle has "destroyed" peace

SWLSgenerator – by Louis Walker

A villager claims a “growling exhaust noise” coming from a diesel generator at a multi-millionaire’s castle has “destroyed” his peace.

The wealthy owners of Lympne Castle, near Hythe, Kent, installed the unit at their recently reopened bistro.

Bosses say that the temporary generator only emits a “very small hum” and will soon be replaced by a new electrical substation.

But neighbour Ian Brown, 80, who has lived in Lympne for the past nine years, has been increasingly frustrated by the noise.

He said: “Why in God’s name do they need a generator? I just can’t understand why they need it.

“The machine’s growling exhaust noise has destroyed the peaceful conditions in my garden and prevents or disturbs sleep unless windows are kept closed.

“It’s alright today when the wind’s up, but on still days, I can’t use my garden from the constant droning.

“And there was no notice that this was going to happen. It’s incredibly irritating.”

Dr Ann Kaplan Mulholland – star of reality TV show The Real Housewives of Toronto – and her husband, Dr Stephen Mulholland, bought the castle for £5.5 million in 2023.

The businesswoman, who is said to be worth around £500 million, has since invested in regenerating the Grade I-listed building and its grounds.

This included the grand reopening of its bistro in August, renamed The Naughty Dog.

A retrospective application for works to the eatery – including modernising the site to house a new professional kitchen – was approved by Folkestone and Hythe District Council earlier this year.

But another resident, Lynn Frank, was frustrated that planning permission had not been secured before the works took place.

She wrote on the council’s planning portal: “This is one of many applications that should have been put in for the extensive works.

“The owner of the castle was well aware of planning permission rules. This work was done in blatant disregard for the council planning permissions.”

Council officers noted two objections had been lodged and their report said: “While it is regrettable that planning permission wasn’t secure pre-commencement, the fact the application is retrospective is not a material planning consideration.

“The immediate neighbour has objected because of noise and disturbance from a generator. The objection is understood, but this is not part of the current application.

“Officers have informed the agent that permission will be required if the generator is to remain and that noise and acoustic shielding will need to be considered.”

A castle spokesperson said the “silent generator” is housed in an enclosed structure behind a stone wall.

They said: “If standing right next to it, there may be a very small ‘hum’, similar to if you had an AC unit on in your home.

“As the castle land stretches beyond the stone walls and lawn to the closest house, there is a distance from any neighbouring properties, so one would need to walk onto and across the castle property to hear the generator.”

The spokesperon said a second stone wall is being put up on the boundary to “avoid confusion for neighbours or visitors to the castle”.

They added: “A new electrical substation will be installed in the spring to replace the generator.

“Castle management purchased a silent generator with due respect for the neighbourhood, taking great effort to make sure we are considerate to the local community.”

