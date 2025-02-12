Vinted seller's warning after he lost $250 in "muddy shoes" scam

A man has been left $250 out of pocket after a buyer on Vinted claimed he received muddy shoes instead of a pair of brand-new Jordans.

Sam Shepherd, 18, sold a pair of Black Cat Air Jordan 3s on the buying and selling app, Vinted, last month.

After scoring the desirable pair off the Nike SNKRS app for $236, he decided to sell them for $273, taking home a small profit.

He boxed the pair up and dropped it at the post office, sending the parcel tracked and thinking it was job done.

But a few days later, he was told by Vinted that the buyer had complained and claimed that Sam had sent a different pair.

He received pictures of a white pair of Kappa sneakers covered in mud—despite none of the mud transferring to the paper in the box.

A perplexed Sam has since been in contact with Vinted and is concerned that he is now going to lose his money as well as the shoes.

He received an email from Vinted asking him to accept a return of the shoes and refund the buyer.

But he is concerned that this would allow the buyer to ship the other shoes back to him.

Sam, a college student from the Wirral, Merseyside, UK, said: “Vinted wants me to prove I sent these, but how?

“Who films themselves posting shoes?

“I’ve said to the guy that it’s not true what he’s claimed, and he said I’m talking rubbish [nonsense].

“How do I prove it? You don’t film yourself packing it up.

“I’ve tried to find out if there’s any way of verifying it with the weight, but there’s no real way to 100% verify it.

“I used to sell regularly, and it was going well, but this has put me off it again.

“I’ve taken a bit of a hit with the money.

“Now I’m fearing that I’m going to lose the $236 that I’ve paid originally and the profit as well.”

Sam posted the Jordan 3s on January 20 and received an email a few days later saying they had been picked up.

He said: “I received an email saying that the buyer had collected them at around 7 a.m.

“I asked if everything was all good, and a few hours later, I got a notification saying there was a problem with the order.

“He said they were different shoes.

“He said he’d purchased Black Cat Jordans and received white used Kappas.

“If you look at how clean the box is with the paper, there’s no way those dirty shoes have been in the box.

“I said that to Vinted, but I’m just getting a lot of automated responses.”

