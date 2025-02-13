Wedding celebrations interrupted after leopard sneaks into venue

SWFSleopard – by Ottilie Von Henning

Hundreds of guests had to be evacuated after a leopard strayed inside a wedding venue – interrupting celebrations.

The guests were attending a wedding in Lucknow city, India, yesterday (Feb 12) when the predator snuck into the premises.

Video shows attendees in wedding attire leaving the venue as forest officers armed with rifles arrive to capture the animal.

Further clips shows the big cat taking the officials by surprise and lunging at one of the officers, biting his rifle and injuring his hand.

Forest officials locked the building and later returned with veterinary officials.

The leopard was eventually sedated and carried out on a stretcher.





















