"We've furnished our home for FREE by dumpster diving and save £9k a year on food"

SWFTdumpster – by Holly Mei-Yu Stafford

Meet the dumpster-diving couple who have furnished their entire home for FREE using items people have thrown away and save £9k-a-year on food eating out of bins.

Amir Jardan, 38, and his fiancé, Ruth Moore, 27, have been finding treasures in dumpsters since 2022.

Over the years, the pair from Dorchester, Dorset, have discovered items such as faulty iPads and drones in the trash – that Amir restores.

They’ve also got their hands on rare trainers, luxury perfumes and designer clothing.

The savvy couple – who have three children aged seven, five and six months- even stock their fridge and pantry with bread, pasta, chocolate and crisps they find in supermarket bins and spend a minute £50-a-week topping up with a food shop.

They have even been able to deck out their entire cottage in Dunelm furniture they discovered in the store’s bin – including a light fitting worth £135, a coffee table worth £170 and rugs worth up to £60.

They spend up to nine hours a week trawling through the bins of their local stores – and say it’s saved them £7,000 in total on home decor and saves them roughly £9,300-a-year on groceries.

Amir, a fire alarm engineer, said: “We get an adrenaline rush every time we go, we can’t stop.

“You never know what you’re going to find – it’s like treasure hunting.

“We don’t shop anymore because you don’t get the same buzz when something is full price.

“Ruth and I are both from humble beginnings so we know what the cost-of-living is like – which is worse than ever.

“Anything we won’t use or keep, we donate to the charity, We Are Humans.

“It’s fun to cop a steal but we want to give back to people who need it and do our bit for the environment.

“We’re teaching our kids the true value of items.

“I hope one day to launch a programme when I can go into schools and teach kids why dumpster diving is a great hobby and resource.”

Ruth, a postwoman, added: “It’s our bonding time and getting in those industrial bins is a workout.

“Some of our mates say to Amir ‘oh, you’re taking the Mrs to the bins again?’ but it’s me that’s taking him!

“I know what it’s like to not be able to afford certain things and small luxuries, so I love that we can donate things that would be in landfill.

“Our family don’t need a lot, so why not get it out of a dumpster?”

The couple – who met in 2021 when Ruth was Amir’s postwoman- started dumpster diving in April 2022 to keep up with the rising cost-of-living.

Starting out with taking items from designated bins, they found a plethora of furniture – including rugs, lamps, clocks and even a TV stand which they refurbished themselves.

Soon after, realised they could get an entire food shop from bread, crisps, chocolate, vegetables and meat.

Amir said: “We’d known about the concept of dumpster diving and were curious about what we could find.

“On our first dive, we found loads of furniture which meant we were able to decorate our home.

“Then we moved on to food and haven’t looked back.

“We only spend £50-a-month on food, which is mainly a takeaway coffee because that’s our treat.”

The couple started documenting their adventures on YouTube in November 2023 where they have over 7k followers and share their weekly hauls.

Whatever they don’t keep they donate to the Bournemouth-based charity, We Are Humans, which provides food and other essentials to locals in need.

“We never keep more than our means, we don’t like to be greedy,” Amir said.

“If there are clothes that are fit for someone who needs them or tonnes of canned goods, we donate that and more.

“I love the community we’ve built online because it helps educate people that dumpster diving isn’t weird.

“It’s fun, good for the bank account and environment.

“There’s not a lot we won’t dive for – except for meat, that’s where we draw the line.”

To keep up with Amir and Ruth’s finds, find them @CoupleofDumpsters on YouTube.

Some of Amir and Ruth’s best finds:

– £600 worth of Lancôme make-up

– X-Box controllers worth £70

– iPad 10? retailing at £329

– Dunelm rugs worth £1,200 total

– New Balance trainers retailing at £110

-Dunelm light fitting worth £135

-Michael Kors jacket retailing at £400



































