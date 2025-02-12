Why Employers Must Offer Remote Work – 70% Of Candidates Say It’s A Top Priority

Expert explains why offering the option to work from home is a surefire way to attract top talent

In today’s competitive job market, offering remote work options can no longer be considered ‘just a nice perk.’ A staggering 70% of employees say that having the ability to work remotely is a top priority when choosing a job. That means if you want to attract and retain the best talent, you might need to embrace flexible work arrangements.

“The ability to work from home – or anywhere with an internet connection – means employees can better manage their personal responsibilities, avoid long commutes, and create an environment where they can be most productive,” says Julia Yurchak, Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search, a premier global talent solutions firm. “For employers, this means access to a broader talent pool and increased job satisfaction, both of which lead to a more engaged and loyal workforce.”

Below, Julia discusses why remote work is more important than ever amid a global hiring crisis and discusses other remote work options your business could try to find the best fit.

The Reality Of The Hiring Crisis

It’s official: finding and keeping top talent is harder than ever. The numbers speak for themselves:

69% of employers are struggling to fill open positions with qualified candidates who meet their business’s needs.

There’s a global shortage of talent, which is expected to hit 85.2 million people by 2030.

The tech industry is particularly affected; on average, it takes 52 days and can cost up to $152,000 to fill a single tech position.

“The costs and challenges associated with hiring are only increasing,” says Julia. “Long hiring processes can frustrate candidates and result in businesses losing out on top talent to competitors. Additionally, employees today expect more from their workplaces, and businesses that fail to meet these expectations risk high turnover rates.”

The best way to overcome these challenges? Providing flexible work arrangements to create a more attractive and accommodating workplace.

Why Remote Work Matters To Today’s Workforce

The pandemic may have pushed companies into remote work, but employees have made it clear: they don’t want to go back to the old way of working. Workers prioritise flexibility, and if they don’t get it, they’ll leave—often for a company that does offer it.

Some eye-opening stats:

48% of employees say they’re more likely to stay with a company that offers remote work.

43% of employees cite poor work-life balance as a key reason for quitting their jobs.

Remote work provides employees with a better work-life balance, reducing stress and increasing job satisfaction. For employers, happier employees means increased productivity and higher retention rates.

“Additionally, companies that offer remote work can attract a more diverse workforce, tapping into talent from different geographic locations,” says Julia. “This includes individuals who might not have otherwise applied due to commute constraints or relocation costs.”

Beyond Remote Work: Other Flexible Work Options To Consider

While remote work is a major draw, it’s not the only way to offer flexibility. Here, Julia suggests a few other work arrangements that can help attract and retain top talent:

Hybrid Work Models: “A mix of remote and in-office work gives employees the best of both worlds,” says Julia. “Employees can come into the office for collaboration and meetings while working from home on tasks that require deep focus.” Flexible Hours: Letting employees start and end their workdays at times that suit them boosts productivity and morale. This is particularly valuable for parents, caregivers, and individuals managing health conditions. Compressed Workweeks: Four-day workweeks are growing in popularity, with many companies trialling them. Proponents claim they can help prevent burnout while maintaining productivity levels. Employees work longer hours over fewer days, giving them an extra day off to relax and recharge. Part-Time Options: Part-time jobs appeal to parents, caregivers, and those re-entering the workforce. They allow skilled professionals to contribute without committing to a full-time schedule. Work-From-Anywhere Policies: For companies hiring globally, this opens up access to a diverse talent pool. Employers can attract the best talent regardless of location, increasing inclusivity and innovation within teams.

Julia Yurchak, Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search, commented:

“The bottom line is this: flexibility is the future. Companies that resist innovating with remote and flexible work options risk losing out on top talent to more forward-thinking competitors. In a world where workers have more power than ever to choose their employers, businesses need to adapt—or risk falling behind.

“Flexible work arrangements provide measurable advantages to businesses as well as being good for employee welfare. Companies that implement remote work policies often experience lower overhead costs, reduced employee turnover, and increased productivity. The future of work isn’t about where employees are physically—it’s about creating an environment where they can do their best work.”