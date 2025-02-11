Wine bar owner accused of selling stolen books worth £300k appears in court

SWLSbooks – by Faye Mayern

A wine bar owner has appeared in court facing allegations of stealing books worth more than £300k and fraudulently selling them on Amazon.

Christopher Nunn, 42, is accused of flogging LexisNexis specialist law books online to make money, Ipswich Magistrates’ Court heard.

LexisNexis is a publisher specialising in legal and tax resource books which range in value between £100 and £1,000.

Nunn, landlord of the Wine Vaults Bar and Restaurant in Beccles, Suffolk, was arrested on October 10, 2023.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court charged with fraud by false representation and theft on February 10.

Nunn was also charged with concealing or disguising or converting or transferring or removing criminal property.

The fraud by false representation charge alleged that between March 27, 2019 and September 25, 2023, Nunn is said to have falsely represented trading as UK Top Sellers.

Nunn was alleged to be selling the LexisNexis titles through UK Top Sellers on Amazon “intending to make a gain, namely money”.

The theft charge alleged that between March 27, 2019, and September 25, 2023, Nunn stole books belonging to LexisNexis of a value exceeding £300,000.

Nunn is also accused of having concealed, transferred or removed criminal property “by means of money passing through accounts” which he held between January 4, 2017 and September 25, 2023.

Sarah Dawes, prosecuting, said Nunn’s alleged offences took “sophisticated planning” and the alleged criminality was over a “sustained period of time”.

She added that the alleged offences fell in the “high culpability” bracket.

Magistrates agreed that the severity of the allegations meant that the cases would be passed on to Ipswich Crown Court.

Nunn is next due to appear there on March 10.

Nunn and Lynsey Wickham-Nunn took over the Wine Vaults in November 2022.

ENDS





Source link