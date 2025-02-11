Wine bar owner in court accused of selling $370k stolen books on Amazon

A wine bar owner has appeared in court facing allegations of stealing books worth more than $370,000 and fraudulently selling them on Amazon.

Christopher Nunn, 42, is accused of selling LexisNexis specialist law books online to make money, Ipswich Magistrates’ Court heard.

LexisNexis is a publisher specializing in legal and tax resource books, which range in value between £100 and £1,000.

Nunn, landlord of the Wine Vaults Bar and Restaurant in Beccles, Suffolk, was arrested on October 10, 2023.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court charged with fraud by false representation and theft on February 10.

Nunn was also charged with concealing, disguising, converting, transferring, or removing criminal property.

The fraud by false representation charge alleged that between March 27, 2019, and September 25, 2023, Nunn falsely represented himself as trading under the name UK Top Sellers.

Nunn was alleged to have sold LexisNexis titles through UK Top Sellers on Amazon “intending to make a gain, namely money.”

The theft charge alleged that between March 27, 2019, and September 25, 2023, Nunn stole books belonging to LexisNexis valued at more than £300,000.

Nunn is also accused of concealing, transferring, or removing criminal property “by means of money passing through accounts” he held between January 4, 2017, and September 25, 2023.

Sarah Dawes, prosecuting, said Nunn’s alleged offenses took “sophisticated planning” and occurred over a “sustained period of time.”

She added that the alleged offenses fell in the “high culpability” bracket.

Magistrates agreed that the severity of the allegations meant the cases would be passed on to Ipswich Crown Court.

Nunn is next due to appear there on March 10.

Nunn and Lynsey Wickham-Nunn took over the Wine Vaults in November 2022.





