Winter storm brings cold temperatures, snow, ice and wind to eastern states

A cross-country winter storm brought heavy snow to the eastern U.S. on Wednesday, disrupting travel and causing closures.

Moderate snowfall continued across North Carolina and the southern Mid-Atlantic, expected to last through Thursday morning.

Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware could see up to 12 inches of snow, leading to road closures and flight disruptions.

Millions of people are also under winter alerts ahead of a major storm expected to dump snow across Virginia, Mississippi, and Kentucky, with Tennessee closing state offices due to hazardous travel conditions.