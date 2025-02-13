Close Menu
    Woman fined for using her laptop at the wheel

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    SWFSmultitasking – by Sejal Mandal

    A woman was fined after being caught on camera using her laptop at the wheel.

    Video shows a woman driving through traffic in Bengaluru, India, yesterday (Feb 12).

    The woman can be seen balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while speeding down a main road.
    Police used the video to track her down using her car’s license plate and issued a £9 (₹1,000) fine for reckless driving.

    According to reports, the woman who works for a private company, was trying to log in for work on time and feared she wouldn’t make it home fast enough.




    Sam Allcock

