Woman fined for using her laptop at the wheel

SWFSmultitasking – by Sejal Mandal

A woman was fined after being caught on camera using her laptop at the wheel.

Video shows a woman driving through traffic in Bengaluru, India, yesterday (Feb 12).

The woman can be seen balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while speeding down a main road.

Police used the video to track her down using her car’s license plate and issued a £9 (₹1,000) fine for reckless driving.

According to reports, the woman who works for a private company, was trying to log in for work on time and feared she wouldn’t make it home fast enough.







