World’s oldest bird has chick – at 74 years old

The world’s oldest bird has had a chick – at 74 years old.

Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, or mōlī in Hawaiian, was seen with the chick on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge near Honolulu, Hawaii, this month.

Like others of her species, Wisdom returns to the same nesting site each year to reunite with her mate and if able, lay one egg – the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian Archipelago.

For decades Wisdom did this with the same partner, Akeakamai, but that bird has not been seen for several years, which caused Wisdom to begin courtship dances with other males last year.

Estimated to be age 74, the seabird is thought to have produced 50-60 eggs in her lifetime, and as many as 30 chicks that fledged, according to local staff.

“Albatross parents take turns caring for their chick, so when Wisdom returned to the nest was her partner’s turn to go hunt for squid, fish and crustaceans,” said USFWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) – Pacific Region.

Biologists first identified and banded Wisdom in 1956 after she laid an egg, and the large seabirds aren’t known to breed before age 5.

Each year, millions of seabirds return to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in the Pacific Ocean to nest and raise their young. Wisdom, specifically, has been doing this since the Eisenhower administration.

Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge is located in the North Pacific Ocean, approximately 1,300 miles (2,100 km) northwest of Honolulu, Hawaii.
















