Young woman, 21, dies after e-bike crash on university campus

SWBNcrash – By Adam Dutton

A 21-year-old student has died after she was involved in a crash while riding an e-bike on a university campus.

Emergency services were called to the University of Nottingham after the young woman suffer serious injuries in the early hours of his morning (Tue).

Police said she had been riding an electric bicycle on the University Park campus when she was involved in a road traffic incident.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical staff she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her parents have been informed and a police investigation has been launched.

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that I know will come as a shock to all who knew and loved the victim.

“Officers will remain at the scene for much of the day as we work to understand the sequence of events that led to this young woman’s tragic and untimely death.

“As that work continues our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: ““We received a call at 3.39am on Tuesday 25 February to the University of Nottingham.

“We sent a community first responder, a doctor in a car, two paramedics in solo response cars, and two ambulances. One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre via ambulance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 55 of 25 February 2025.

