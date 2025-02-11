Zeus International Unveils Flagship Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort Ahead of 2025 Rebranding

Zeus International Hotels & Resorts Unveils Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort, its Flagship Property in view of Strategic Group Rebranding by the end of 2025

Zeus International Hotels & Resorts announces that the Group embarks on a Strategic Rebranding project, aspiring to designate its signature approach to hospitality and become a top-of-mind and top-of-heart choice for its clients in the Mediterranean. ​

The new brand identity to be revealed by the end of 2025 will be deeply rooted in the Group’s luxury offerings and authentic local experiences, bonding with today’s modern travellers and aligning with global hospitality standards while retaining a unique personality. The Group launches its rebranding journey with the upgrade of Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort, allowing holidaymakers to indulge in exclusive new services at the newly unveiled villas, where this Cretan beachfront wonderland redefines luxury and relaxation.

Flagship Property Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort with New Villas and Enhanced Guest Experience

Zeus International Hotels & Resorts presents the upgrade of its 5-star flagship resort, renamed from Wyndham Grand Mirabello Bay to Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort . The investment marks a significant milestone in the hospitality group’s commitment to delivering unmatched luxury and personalised experiences, through a series of elevated facilities and services that redefine the property’s dedication to excellence. ​

New Villas with Upgraded Facilities, Services and Amenities

Bringing to life the incomparable value of authentic Cretan hospitality, the Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort introduces five new spacious private villas ranging from 225-380sqm, perched on a hill within the fully renovated resort overlooking the stunning Mirabello Bay and small town of Agios Nikolaos. ​ ​

Adorned with stone and wood interiors, up to 3 bedrooms villa can accommodate up to 12 guests, featuring expansive terraces of up to 260sqm, private pools and lush gardens offering complete privacy amidst the serene Cretan landscape. Ideal for large families or sharing friends, each premium villa also boasts a separate dining area, a fully equipped kitchen and outdoor fitness area, and some even come with a fireplace for cosy autumn escapes.

Premium-in villa services provide a villa manager, the opportunity for a private chef, a 24-hour concierge and in-villa spa and beauty treatments so guests do not have to leave their room. ​

The Mirabello Exclusive Program

Blending modern aesthetics and classic elegance, the resort delivers luxury accommodation in an inviting atmosphere by the verdurous hillsides of Lassithi region and the euphoric Cretan Sea. The resort bungalows and suites have also been upgraded with 130 impressive private and jetted pools. ​

Guests who choose one of the 103 exclusive bungalows, suites and villas will experience brand-new exclusive VIP services and privileges. These include private check-in / check-out, access to the new 2,000sqm Mirabello exclusive beach section with luxurious day beds and lounges, as well as a private beach bar. ​

Additionally, guests will benefit from private access to the Elia restaurant for breakfast and lunch and will enjoy priority bookings for all their dining reservations. ​

An all-inclusive Greek paradise on the beachfront

This exquisite beachfront paradise is sure to excite young and older guests with the private Blue Flag-awarded beaches, four pools and lounging areas, in addition to the largest private hotel marina in

Crete, watersports activities, six state-of-the-art sports courts, serene Mirabello Spa and outdoor fitness space. ​

New culinary concepts will be introduced, adding to the existing unique gastronomic experience.

In line with Zeus International Hotels and Resorts’ stellar reputation for curating bespoke experiences, guests can expect to receive the highest standard of service at this coastal Cretan oasis for an unforgettable Mediterranean escape. ​