Zoo's smallest primates take trip to the dentist

Two of London Zoo’s smallest primates recently had a special trip to the dentist.

Five-year-old endangered pygmy slow loris Ernest and black-capped squirrel monkey Nuka were brought into the conservation zoo’s veterinary hospital for dental procedures after previous checkups revealed potential gum infections.

London Zoo’s vets enlisted the help of Dr. Rachel Perry, a European Veterinary Specialist and Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Specialist in veterinary dentistry, to provide top-tier dental care for the tiny patients.

Both Ernest and Nuka were placed under general anesthesia for their procedures, which also allowed the veterinary team to conduct full health checkups while the dental work was carried out.

After an X-ray and thorough examination, vets discovered the cause of Ernest’s swelling—a broken tooth hidden beneath his gum. Meanwhile, Nuka had two troublesome teeth, a canine and an incisor, that needed to be extracted.

Dr. Perry and her team swiftly removed the problematic teeth, carefully stitched up their tiny gums, and ensured both primates recovered smoothly before returning them to their keepers.

London Zoo veterinarian Stefan Saverimuttu said, “Ernest and Nuka were star patients. Both of their dental operations went really well. Ernest is doing much better now that the troublesome tooth has been removed.

“Nuka was a bit wobbly after his anesthesia, but within minutes, he was back to his usual antics. He’s been opting for softer foods while his mouth heals, which isn’t too much of a hardship for him—he’s always had a soft spot for banana.”

Now on the mend, Ernest has been introduced to a new section of his habitat to join a mate. The pair has received a breeding recommendation, meaning they could play a crucial role in the European breeding program for this endangered species.

Both primates have started a course of anti-inflammatory medication and are being closely monitored by their keepers and vets.













