63-year-old woman mistaken for 30 – without ever “going under the knife”

A 63-year-old woman who looks 30 says people assume she’s had cosmetic surgery, but she says “vitality” doesn’t come from going “under the knife.”

Eudie Okoro developed healthy habits from a young age and found people asking her secret to youthful looks.

The DJ and actor, from Wirral, Cheshire, said she has never had cosmetic surgery, Botox, or fillers.

People think Eudie, who gets admired by men decades younger, is lying about her age and can’t believe her look is all down to living a healthy lifestyle.

Eudora Okoro-Andrew. (Pix via SWNS)

So many fri and family begged her for her secrets that she wrote a whole book to explain exactly how she did it.

Eudie, a widow, said: “I don’t use Photoshop or wear much makeup—if you look after your skin, you don’t need to.

“And I don’t stand still—I’m always active and go for power walks.

“The food you eat and when you eat it makes a massive difference—everything you do has consequences on your body.

“I wrote my book to show I haven’t discovered a miracle drug or gotten Botox.

“Vitality doesn’t come from going under the knife—I just do things that work.”

Eudie said she started looking after herself in her teens to maintain a youthful appearance and stuck with it ever since.

And at 63, the effort she has put in shows, as people “spit out their drinks” when she reveals her age.

She even gets Instagram promoters trying to recruit her to advertise their makeup and jewelry and gets men decades younger than her admiring her because they assume she’s younger—but she does find it flattering.

One of Eudie’s top tips, which she has followed for years, is ensuring the first food you eat in the day is NOT sugar.

She said she personally selects raw fruits and vegetables but never carbohydrates.

Eudora Okoro-Andrew in 2007. (Pix via SWNS)

Eudie said: “We should never break our fast with sugar.

“In recent years, people seem to like avocado on toast—and avocado is great, it’s a superfood, but the toast isn’t.

“So have the avocado first—so that’s the thing to break the fast—then have the toast later.”

She added that sugar should always be avoided where possible, although not cut out completely.

She advised that if you eat a lot of sugar, use it as fuel by exercising.

She said: “People don’t realize sugar has a huge impact on humans—it can cause disease, health issues, and definitely premature aging.”

Eudie said a huge part of maintaining her youthful appearance is doing lots of exercise and staying active by incorporating it into her daily life.

For example, she said that as well as regular trips to the gym, she’ll walk to the shop for groceries instead of jumping in the car.

She said: “It’s a six-mile round trip, but it’s quite easy to include in your day.

“If you take the train or bus to work, you could get off early and walk the rest of the way to burn more calories.

“People don’t realize that lack of exercise is aging in itself—we need to keep our muscles and bones strong.”

In terms of her skin health, her first tip is to always wear SPF to protect from harmful sun rays.

She said she drinks lots of water too because “water is life” when it comes to maintaining skin health as well as keeping the body healthy.

She also does face yoga and neck exercises, which are good for wrinkle prevention and reduction.

She makes face masks at home using corn flour, coffee, honey, and baking soda, which she says are all natural and inexpensive ingredients to avoid wrinkles.

Eudora Okoro-Andrew’s skin treatment. (Pix via SWNS)

Eudie also recomm using a natural moisturizer and said you should steer clear of expensive pots of skin cream.

She said: “I use organic coconut oil as a moisturizer, and other natural substances like aloe vera and shea butter.

“Shea butter boosts collagen in the skin, which depletes as we age.

“And when I buy moisturizers, I look at just four ingredients—collagen, peptides, retinol, and vitamin C.

“If I didn’t know better myself, I’d be among the people spending $60 on a jar of moisturizer—you’d think a high price tag means it does wonders.

“But good skin doesn’t come from a jar. It starts from the inside.”

Similarly, Eudie has never touched any kind of Botox, filler, or cosmetic procedures, although she said she’s often accused of lying about it.

She said: “People say it’s Photoshopped, or that I’ve had Botox.

“But I’m proving if you do the right things, you can achieve what you want to achieve without going under the knife and spending buckets in the process.

“I want to spread the message and show people you can achieve youthfulness naturally.”