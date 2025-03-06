Bing Crosby’s iconic Bay Area estate is on the market for $40 million.

The singer’s long-time San Francisco home is up for sale for the first time in 60 years.

The chateau-style property located in San Mateo County, California, US, spans 18,535 square feet and is located on five acres of land.

The property was originally built in 1929 and purchased by Crosby and his second wife – it boasts 11 bedrooms, 10 full baths and five half baths.

Bing Crosby’s Bay Area estate in San Mateo County, California. (Pix via SWNS)

Bing Crosby – best known for his iconic hit White Christmas – lived in the home until his death in 1977.

Jennifer Gilson, who is handling the sale of the property through Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “This estate is truly one of a kind, blending Hollywood history, architectural grandeur, and Northern California prestige.

“A property of this significance rarely comes to market, making it an extraordinary opportunity for the next owner.

“This isn’t just a home – it’s a landmark of California’s golden era.

Bing Crosby’s Bay Area estate in San Mateo County, California. (Pix via SWNS)

“The estate’s French chateau-inspired architecture, its ties to icons like Bing Crosby, and its connection to the legendary Seabiscuit create a rich history that few properties can claim.

“Nestled on over five acres in one of Hillsborough’s most prestigious enclaves, it embodies a level of elegance and privacy that is nearly impossible to replicate today.

“This is a legacy estate, steeped in sophistication and timeless appeal.”