Bride planned wedding in 24 hours – so dying dad could walk her down the aisle

A bride planned her wedding in less than 24 hours – so her dying father could walk her down the aisle.

Maurice Haynes, 69, is currently receiving care at St. Giles Hospice in Whittington, Staffordshire, after being diagnosed with terminal tonsil cancer in October 2024.

His daughter, Hannah Haynes, 29, was desperate for him to be there for her upcoming wedding – knowing that he had always dreamed of walking her down the aisle.

Hannah Haynes planned her own surprise wedding to husband Josh Pearce, so her dad Maurice Haynes could walk her down the aisle, at St Giles Hospice in Whittington, Shrops., where he is being treated for terminal cancer. (Pix via SWNS)

So, she made sure his wish came true.

With the help of hospice staff, Hannah and her fiancé, Josh, also 29, organized their special day in less than 24 hours.

Caregivers transformed the hospice’s chapel into a beautiful wedding venue – complete with bunting and candles – and Hannah managed to find a wedding dress the morning of the ceremony.

Just hours later, on February 18, Maurice, from Cannock, Staffordshire, proudly walked his daughter down the aisle in an emotional moment captured on video.

Hannah said: “What St. Giles has done for my dad is unbelievable.

“He was unsure about coming to a hospice at first, but now that he’s here, he’s comfortable and happy in his environment.

“Having our wedding in a hospice wasn’t what we originally imagined, but having my dad there to walk me down the aisle – nothing else mattered. It didn’t matter where we were getting married, as long as he was there.”

Leon Ratcliffe, interim director of clinical services at St. Giles Hospice, shared how honored the staff was to be part of such a special moment.

“It was such an honor to help create a very special moment for Maurice, Hannah, and their family,” he said.

“Hannah was determined that her father would be part of her wedding day, and we were delighted to assist in making that happen.

“We wish Hannah and Joshua a long and happy marriage and thank them for allowing us to be a part of such a memorable occasion.”