Chihuahua born without two front legs gets 3D wheelchair

A Chihuahua born without her two front legs has been given a new lease of life – with a 3D wheelchair.

Little Belly was rescued from Rescue Rags to Riches Animal Rescue, Tampa, Florida by her foster mum Hannah Saunders, 26.

Six-week-old Belly was born without her two front legs due to inbreeding and got to try out her new wheelchair for the first time on March 5, 2025.

Her new set of wheels has been gifted to her friend Jeff Ratner, 68 – for free.

Belly, the Chihuahua, who was born without her front legs. (Pix via SWNS)

Belly, the Chihuahua, who was born without her front legs. (Pix via SWNS)

Hannah, from Seminole, Florida, said: “Belly was born without her front legs. She was rescued from an inbreeding situation.

“I do plan on adopting her once she is old enough.

“The wheels are completely free. The wheels are made by Jeff Ratner, he does it in his free time free of charge.

“This is the third trial wheels that Jeff Ratner has made for her.”

Hannah even tried making her own version of a wheelchair for Belly before being gifted the wheels.

She said: “I made my own version of wheels before Jeff Ratner got involved with Lego, Velcro and PVC pipe.”

Belly, the Chihuahua, who was born without her front legs. (Pix via SWNS)

Belly has been trialling the sets of wheels and is on her fourth pair.

Hannah said: “I think she is adapting very well to the wheels so far. It did scare her at first but I started giving her food while she is in it as a reward.”

Once in the wheelchair it doesn’t take Belly long to get her bearings and begin moving.

Hannah added: “I was so happy and shocked when I put her in the wheels and she just started rolling away in them. This is the first set that I think she is actually comfortable with.

“I’m so proud of her.”