Couple dress-up for ‘Movie Night’ watching 1000 classics for 20 years

A couple who dress up for “Movie Night” every week to watch classic films together are celebrating their 1,000th film over 20 years.

Ian and Yvette Perryman have turned their living room into an Art Deco-inspired picture house, decorated with memorabilia and a gin bar featuring 80 different bottles.

Monday nights have been renamed Martini Mondays, when they sit down with a dry martini and enjoy a black-and-white classic.

This Monday marked both the 20th anniversary of their weekly tradition and the 1,000th time they’ve watched a movie together.

To celebrate, the couple watched The Astonished Heart (1950), the film that first began their tradition two decades ago.

Ian and Yvette Perryman from Bristol who have turned their front room into an art deco picture house – covered in memorabilia and a gin bar with 80 different bottles. (Pix via SWNS)

The Bristol couple, who have three grown-up children, even dress in 1930s or 1940s-inspired clothing for the occasion.

Ian, 64, a mortgage broker, said: “Who likes Mondays? Nobody does.

“This always gave us something to look forward to. It’s a staple for us, we love it.

“Some of our favorites, like Brief Encounter and This Happy Breed, we’ve seen three or four times.

“When we dress up, I’ll wear a dinner jacket or a smoking jacket. Yvette has outfits with big skirts and petticoats underneath.”

Ian explained the tradition started in early March 2005, purely by chance.

“At the time, I was working close to home and popped back during lunch to pick something up.

“Yvette had set up the ironing board in front of the TV, and a black-and-white film had just started –The Astonished Heart.

“She said, ‘You’d love this film. I’ll record it, and we’ll watch it tonight with a dry martini – just like Noël Coward and Celia Johnson were drinking in the scene.’”

That evening, the couple watched the film together with martinis in hand and decided to do the same the next Monday.

They named their tradition “Martini Monday” – and have continued it nearly every week since.

Over the years, Ian and Yvette decorated their living room to match their love of classic cinema.

“We’ve turned it into an Art Deco shrine, very 1930s and 1940s-themed.

“We have a big screen on the wall and a gin bar with 80 different bottles of gin.”

Their preferred genres include drama, film noir, and crime.

“It’s great because you recognize a lot of actors in their early roles before they became famous.

“We’ve seen some terrible films, but every now and then, we come across a hidden gem.

“I usually pick the movies, but Yvette has veto power – she doesn’t love comedies or Westerns, so it’s usually a drama.”

On each anniversary, the couple exchanges gifts and cards, dresses up, and toasts the occasion with a top-shelf gin.

“It’s a very intimate tradition – it’s just the two of us.

“The room only has two big armchairs, so no one else can join.