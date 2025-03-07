Family stunned as chicken lays massive egg three times normal size

A family was stunned when their chicken laid a massive egg – over three times the normal size.

Rob Griffin, 38, and his kids say hen Gail took five hours to lay the enormous egg.

The dad-of-three from Newton Poppleford in Devon says the rare discovery was made by his eldest daughter, Ruby, 12.

Gail the hen. (Pix via SWNS)

The massive egg laid by Gail the hen. (Pix via SWNS)

The whopper weighed in at an incredible 175g, compared with Gail’s normal eggs, which usually weigh around 50g.

A “Very Large” supermarket egg is around 73g.

Funny footage shows the family, including other daughters Elsie, 9, and Olive, 3, cracking open their rare find to discover another shell inside.

The girls can be heard echoing their surprise by chanting “what” while their dad comments that instead of a double yolker, they have a “double egger.”

The massive egg laid by Gail the hen. (Pix via SWNS)

(L-R) Rob Griffin with daughters Ruby & Elsie, with Olive (BOTTOM). (Pix via SWNS)

Rob, who works as a senior quantity surveyor, said: “My eldest daughter went to the hutch to see if the chickens had laid anything, and she walked out with this ginormous egg. It was the size of an ostrich egg.

“We thought someone had planted it as a wind-up. It was about triple the size of a normal egg.

“It is a rare phenomenon, apparently. I have never seen anything like this before.

“We couldn’t believe it. We thought it was going to be a double yolk, but when the second egg fell out, we were in shock.

“I didn’t even know that could happen.”

Rob then went on to crack open the smaller egg from within, which he says was normal and had a yolk of its own.

The family has had Gail, along with their other hen, Dorothy, for about a year and says they have never seen anything like this before.

The impressive hen is now apparently back to laying normal-sized eggs.