Genius schoolboy, 15, builds his own hybrid go-kart

A 15-year-old high school student with a talent for engineering has built his very own hybrid go-kart.

Sophomore Aaron Mitchell, from Borough Green, Kent, started working on the project last summer.

Since then, he has spent months working in his family’s garage – and now has a fully functional go-kart that runs on both a gas engine and an electric motor, reaching speeds of up to 55 mph.

Aaron Mitchell and his hybrid go-kart. (Pix via SWNS)

The young engineer did all the work himself, from welding the engine mounts to wiring the electrical components.

He even raised the £1,200 (about $1,500) needed to complete the project by working at a container business on Saturdays.

Now, Aaron is excited to show his work to his engineering teacher.

One day, he hopes to become an engineer himself.

Aaron said: “I don’t really know where my interest came from.

“My dad is a train driver, and my mom is a nurse.

“But I’ve been building things since I was about six.

“I have a workshop in the garage, and I’ve been working on the go-kart since the summer.

“I started with just a bare chassis.

“I’ve built go-karts and quad bikes before, but this time, I wanted to build a hybrid.”

Aaron Mitchell’s hybrid go-kart. (Pix via SWNS)

Aaron has no plans to race the vehicle—but he might take it for a spin in his grandmother’s yard.

For him, the joy comes from the process of building.

“My nan has some land, so I’ll probably take it there and enjoy it a bit,” he said.

“But it’s really the process of building the kart that I love.”

Meanwhile, Aaron’s mom, Diana, shared how his passion for mechanics has grown over the years.

“He’s always been working on something since he was very, very young,” she said.

“But his projects have just gotten bigger and more ambitious over the years.

“Naturally, we’re very proud of him. He’s very talented.”